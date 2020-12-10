Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 700,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $21,165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 161,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,067,000 after purchasing an additional 140,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $6,235,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICPT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

