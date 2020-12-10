Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $78,311,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 267.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,251,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,299,000 after purchasing an additional 910,873 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 208.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 917,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,930,000 after purchasing an additional 620,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 90.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,483,000 after purchasing an additional 603,774 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 150.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCI. TD Securities lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.89.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.3804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

