Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,183 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

