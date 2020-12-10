Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $336,000 in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,736 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,706. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
