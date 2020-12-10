Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $335,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Shares of FE stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

