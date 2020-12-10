Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $331,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

