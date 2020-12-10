Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $321,000 in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE stock opened at $213.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $218.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.45.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.