Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $321,000 in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 69.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,891,000 after purchasing an additional 475,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 910,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 253,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 318,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HELE stock opened at $213.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $218.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.45.
HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
