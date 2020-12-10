Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $320,000 in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 288.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSMT shares. BidaskClub lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $810.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.50 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs.

