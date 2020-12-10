Weld Capital Management LLC Invests $281,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $129.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.64. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $134.75.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCII. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

