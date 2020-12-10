Weld Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Weld Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $264,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 113.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 546,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,469 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $276.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.45 and its 200-day moving average is $208.13. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $280.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.93.

In related news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,476,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

