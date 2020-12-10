Weld Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Editas Medicine by 21.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Editas Medicine by 5.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $55.05.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

