Weld Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 79.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Manchester United worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Manchester United by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in Manchester United by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Manchester United by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Manchester United by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANU stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 0.84. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANU. BNP Paribas began coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

