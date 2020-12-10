Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,674 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift purchased 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.