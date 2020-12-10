Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,625 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after buying an additional 526,972 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.32.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 10,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 349,796 shares of company stock worth $46,472,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.99. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $167.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

