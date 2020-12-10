Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,977 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 75.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 24.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 335.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

