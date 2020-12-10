Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SVMK during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in SVMK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SVMK by 491.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $26,837.34. Insiders have sold 30,176 shares of company stock valued at $635,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SVMK. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

SVMK stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.