Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 553,537 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,621,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CTS by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 51,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

CTS stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

