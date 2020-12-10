Weld Capital Management LLC Buys 1,414 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,568,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 995,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after buying an additional 32,562 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,538.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after buying an additional 765,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Semtech by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 628,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $69.48 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $325,399.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,057,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,229. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

