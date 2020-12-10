Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,765 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.78.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

