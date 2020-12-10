Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,110 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

SFIX opened at $56.05 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,926 shares of company stock worth $24,300,754 over the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

