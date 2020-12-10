Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,936,000 after acquiring an additional 216,179 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,063.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after acquiring an additional 153,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $280.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $305.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $2,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,779,522.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,335 shares of company stock valued at $93,480,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

