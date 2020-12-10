Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Inogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Inogen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Inogen by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Inogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.10 million, a P/E ratio of -439.06 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $73.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

