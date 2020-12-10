Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 82.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 55.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 180.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Stryker by 140.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 483,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after purchasing an additional 282,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $235.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.42. The company has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $242.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

