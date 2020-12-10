Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.28.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

