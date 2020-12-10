Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.
NYSE WRI opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.