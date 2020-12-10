Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NYSE WRI opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

