Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) (VTA) to Issue Dividend of €0.12 on January 22nd

Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of VTA stock opened at GBX 4.99 ($0.07) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.41. Volta Finance Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.68 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.89.
About Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L)
