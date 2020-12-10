Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) (VTA) to Issue Dividend of €0.12 on January 22nd

Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) (LON:VTA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VTA stock opened at GBX 4.99 ($0.07) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.41. Volta Finance Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.68 ($0.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 8.89.

Get Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) alerts:

About Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L)

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance Limited (VTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.