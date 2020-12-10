Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 79.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.