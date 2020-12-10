Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
VOD stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Read More: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.