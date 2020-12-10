Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €38.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.71) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.72% from the stock’s current price.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.11 ($35.42).

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €25.90 ($30.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.80. Vivendi SA has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

