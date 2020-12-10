Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) & Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) Financial Survey

Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Novus Capital and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Capital N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International -5.42% -9.65% -6.74%

This table compares Novus Capital and Village Farms International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International $144.57 million 4.44 $2.33 million $0.05 194.40

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than Novus Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Novus Capital and Village Farms International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Farms International 0 0 4 0 3.00

Village Farms International has a consensus price target of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 37.86%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Novus Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Novus Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Village Farms International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Novus Capital

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

