Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VTXPF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Victrex stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

