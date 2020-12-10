Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.40-3.40 EPS.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,136,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,574,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.