Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.40-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.267-1.293 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Verint Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.40 EPS.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $56.44 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $170,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,952.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

