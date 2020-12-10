Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Earnings Results

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of VRNT opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $351,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,776,163.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $139,485.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.