VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0367 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $231,803.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,250.57 or 0.99997750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00026263 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003013 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000226 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,312,165 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

