Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $241.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.