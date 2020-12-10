Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $241.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

