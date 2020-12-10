Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $191.73

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.73 and last traded at $191.56, with a volume of 80017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,130,000 after purchasing an additional 913,802 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

