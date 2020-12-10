ValuEngine Lowers Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MICR opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45. Micron Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

