ValuEngine Lowers Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of MICR opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45. Micron Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.80.
About Micron Solutions
