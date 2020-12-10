Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Price Target Raised to $11.25

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VLY. Wedbush lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.97.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 527,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

