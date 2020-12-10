V Systems Hits Market Cap of $96.41 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. V Systems has a market cap of $96.41 million and $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, V Systems has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00026416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00151914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00909967 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00216483 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00486782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00167785 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001718 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems' total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems . V Systems' official website is www.v.systems .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

