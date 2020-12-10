US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Holdings Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in US Foods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

NYSE USFD opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -240.70 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,192,958.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,455 shares of company stock worth $3,392,370. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

