Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Insider Buys C$362,209.46 in Stock

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) insider Uranium Participation Corporation purchased 87,596 shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$362,209.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$920,451.

Uranium Participation Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Uranium Participation Corporation purchased 70,852 shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,430.42.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) stock opened at C$4.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.50. Uranium Participation Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$591.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($1.08). Equities analysts expect that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

About Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.