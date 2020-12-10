United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

