UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $750,676.96 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $750,676.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,864,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,105 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $215,921.70.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $151,734.00.

On Friday, November 6th, J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $28,321.56.

On Wednesday, November 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $136,686.00.

On Monday, October 19th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $173,695.69.

UMBF opened at $68.92 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $72.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Raymond James upped their target price on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

