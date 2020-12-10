UBS Group Reiterates “€89.00” Price Target for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX)

UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.54 ($80.64).

Get KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) alerts:

KGX stock opened at €69.34 ($81.58) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €69.97 and a 200-day moving average of €66.62. KION GROUP AG has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.