UBS Group Reiterates “€551.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC)

UBS Group set a €551.00 ($648.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €520.00 ($611.76) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €455.00 ($535.29) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €500.00 ($588.24) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €496.17 ($583.73).

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €498.00 ($585.88) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €460.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €408.31.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

