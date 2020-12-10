UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

SFRGY stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.