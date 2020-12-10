UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $119.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $301.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.71. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.