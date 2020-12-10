UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glencore from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Glencore from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glencore has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

