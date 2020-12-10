UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Receives Buy Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered UBS Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

