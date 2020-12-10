UBS Group Lowers Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) to In-Line

UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a buy rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $174.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.28. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,455 shares of company stock valued at $31,286,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

